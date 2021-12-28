Box: Alton Marquette 63, Valmeyer 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valmeyer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Alton Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|0-13
|0-4
|505/39
|825/63
|Alton Marquette
|7-6
|0-0
|644/50
|509/39
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Vincent Oggero (#2, Jr.)
|16
|1-3
|4-5
|2-2
|0
|Jordan McSchooler (#10, Sr.)
|11
|3-8
|1-1
|2-2
|2
|Elijah Miller (#1, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|Jacob Brown (#13)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Mason Eschmann (#22)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Valmeyer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
