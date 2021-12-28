 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 63, Valmeyer 36
1234Final
Valmeyer000036
Alton Marquette000063
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valmeyer0-130-4505/39825/63
Alton Marquette7-60-0644/50509/39
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Vincent Oggero (#2, Jr.)161-34-52-20
Jordan McSchooler (#10, Sr.)113-81-12-22
Elijah Miller (#1, Jr.)51-21-300
Jacob Brown (#13)21-2000
Mason Eschmann (#22)21-3001
Valmeyer
Individual stats Have not been reported.
