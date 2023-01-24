Box: Alton Marquette 86, Althoff 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|11
|10
|21
|21
|63
|Alton Marquette
|23
|30
|27
|6
|86
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|7-18
|0-5
|1329/53
|1537/61
|Alton Marquette
|13-11
|5-1
|1325/53
|1181/47
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|22
|8
|0
|6-6
|1
|Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)
|21
|2
|5
|2-2
|4
|Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|0
|Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Mateo Albers (5-6)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braden Kline (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|21
|4
|4
|1-2
|0
|Kendall Lavendar (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Jaden Rochester (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|1
|Jack Spain (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Brody Bechtold (#24, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Sean Williams (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Dre Davis (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Parker Macias (#1, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kendall VanDyke (#5, 6-2, G, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jaylen Cawthon (#13, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Curry (#34, 6-2, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0