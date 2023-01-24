 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 86, Althoff 63

1234Final
Althoff1110212163
Alton Marquette233027686
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff7-180-51329/531537/61
Alton Marquette13-115-11325/531181/47

AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)22806-61
Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)21252-24
Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)13601-10
Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)4102-22
Mateo Albers (5-6)30101
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Braden Kline (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)21441-20
Kendall Lavendar (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)165200
Jaden Rochester (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)9303-51
Jack Spain (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)93103
Brody Bechtold (#24, 6-7, F, Jr.)72102
Sean Williams (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)5201-22
Dre Davis (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)51101
Parker Macias (#1, 5-9, G, Sr.)51101
Kendall VanDyke (#5, 6-2, G, So.)4102-20
Jaylen Cawthon (#13, 5-11, G, Jr.)30100
Luke Curry (#34, 6-2, F, So.)21000
