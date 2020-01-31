Box: Alton Marquette 44, Jerseyville 36
1234Final
Alton Marquette811131244
Jerseyville9861336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette17-64-11124/49840/37
Jerseyville12-93-11126/491039/45
Alton Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)176-91-32-22
Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)126-8000
Seth Churchman (#44, Sr.)301-900
Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)21-3000
Ian Sullivan (Jr.)21-20-100
