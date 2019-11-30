Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Bartonville Limestone1413182065
Cahokia2012121862
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bartonville Limestone1-30-0195/49241/60
Cahokia0-40-1197/49239/60
Bartonville LimestonePtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Thornton (#35)19803-42
Kayden Nation (#33)15512-32
Judd Mathews (#13)13034-40
Josh Garner (#3)81200
Drew Taggart (#10)42001
Jayden Collins (#4)21000
Frank Driscoll (#23)21004
Nate Stear (#32)2002-20
CahokiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Antwan Baker (#3)218-1005-60
Jimeque Harvey (#1)144-42-401
Chris Bradley (#11)103-71-11-23
Shawn Binford (#23)52-601-22
Steve McCall (#4)42-8002
Quinton Jones30-31-400
Jershaun Neal (#5)21-5002
Isaiah Sanders (#2)21-2001
Omarion Lewis (#24, Fr.)10-101-21

