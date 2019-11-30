|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bartonville Limestone
|14
|13
|18
|20
|65
|Cahokia
|20
|12
|12
|18
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bartonville Limestone
|1-3
|0-0
|195/49
|241/60
|Cahokia
|0-4
|0-1
|197/49
|239/60
|Bartonville Limestone
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Thornton (#35)
|19
|8
|0
|3-4
|2
|Kayden Nation (#33)
|15
|5
|1
|2-3
|2
|Judd Mathews (#13)
|13
|0
|3
|4-4
|0
|Josh Garner (#3)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Drew Taggart (#10)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jayden Collins (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frank Driscoll (#23)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Nate Stear (#32)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Cahokia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Antwan Baker (#3)
|21
|8-10
|0
|5-6
|0
|Jimeque Harvey (#1)
|14
|4-4
|2-4
|0
|1
|Chris Bradley (#11)
|10
|3-7
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|Shawn Binford (#23)
|5
|2-6
|0
|1-2
|2
|Steve McCall (#4)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|2
|Quinton Jones
|3
|0-3
|1-4
|0
|0
|Jershaun Neal (#5)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|Isaiah Sanders (#2)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Omarion Lewis (#24, Fr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1