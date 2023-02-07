|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Battle
|17
|15
|6
|14
|52
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9
|6
|16
|11
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Battle
|10-3
|0-0
|840/65
|661/51
|Fort Zumwalt South
|16-5
|6-1
|1215/93
|998/77
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Bensing (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|13
|6-10
|0
|1-2
|3
|Cameron Brown (#3, 5-11, G, So.)
|11
|5-10
|0
|1-1
|4
|Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0-3
|0
|2
|Connor Henke (#12, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|2
|Luke Surtin (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-10
|0
|0
|Josh Atherton (#23, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|1