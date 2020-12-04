 Skip to main content
Box: Battle 64, Sullivan 55
Box: Battle 64, Sullivan 55

1234Final
Battle1419141764
Sullivan1411161455
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Battle2-10-0190/63171/57
Sullivan0-30-0141/47154/51
Battle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SullivanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Owen Farrell (6-1, G, Sr.)165-111-53-54
Kyle Lewis (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)1404-52-22
Jordan Woodcock (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)100-13-91-21
Dillon Farrell (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)71-31-12-21
Blaine Sappington (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)42-400-21
Luke Todd (#30, 5-11, G, Jr.)200-12-21
JD McReynolds (#21, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-4001
