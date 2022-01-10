Box: Battle 67, Fort Zumwalt West 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Battle
|18
|13
|13
|23
|67
|Fort Zumwalt West
|13
|21
|14
|15
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Battle
|1-1
|0-0
|121/60
|63/32
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4-7
|1-2
|606/303
|601/300
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joseph Hamill (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|17
|5
|0
|7-8
|4
|Raynard Horry (#1, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-7
|3
|Ethan Hatfield (#5, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Dylan Bates (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Johnny Taylor (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Kyle Harris (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Collin Greiner (#10, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|3
