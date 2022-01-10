 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Battle 67, Fort Zumwalt West 63
1234Final
Battle1813132367
Fort Zumwalt West1321141563
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Battle1-10-0121/6063/32
Fort Zumwalt West4-71-2606/303601/300
Battle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joseph Hamill (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)17507-84
Raynard Horry (#1, 5-9, G, Sr.)13314-73
Ethan Hatfield (#5, 6-2, F, Jr.)123201
Dylan Bates (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)72103
Johnny Taylor (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)5012-21
Kyle Harris (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)51101
Collin Greiner (#10, 6-0, F, Jr.)4200-23
