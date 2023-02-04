|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Battle
|17
|10
|23
|28
|78
|Fort Zumwalt South
|8
|13
|15
|21
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Battle
|9-3
|0-0
|788/66
|619/52
|Fort Zumwalt South
|16-4
|6-1
|1173/98
|946/79
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eron Pordos (#4, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|16
|2
|2
|6-6
|2
|Luke Surtin (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-1
|4
|Cameron Brown (#3, 5-11, G, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|0
|Chase Bensing (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Luke Bass (#33, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2