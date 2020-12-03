Box: Bayless 55, Mehlville 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|14
|14
|13
|14
|55
|Mehlville
|9
|23
|10
|12
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|1-1
|0-0
|89/44
|103/52
|Mehlville
|1-2
|0-0
|187/94
|179/90
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Branson (#32, Jr.)
|16
|1-5
|2-6
|8-10
|0
|Logan Mueller (#11, Jr.)
|14
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|Blake Wentzel (#23, Jr.)
|11
|5-10
|0
|1-1
|0
|Conner Jones (So.)
|6
|2-4
|0
|2-3
|0
|Joey Barrett (#20, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|Enrique Dubose (#10, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
