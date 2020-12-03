 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 55, Mehlville 54
Box: Bayless 55, Mehlville 54

1234Final
Bayless1414131455
Mehlville923101254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless1-10-089/44103/52
Mehlville1-20-0187/94179/90
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Branson (#32, Jr.)161-52-68-100
Logan Mueller (#11, Jr.)144-42-300
Blake Wentzel (#23, Jr.)115-1001-10
Conner Jones (So.)62-402-30
Joey Barrett (#20, Sr.)51-11-500
Enrique Dubose (#10, Jr.)21-30-100
