 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Bayless 59, North County Christian 29

  • 0
Final
North County Christian29
Bayless59
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County Christian0-30-082/27177/59
Bayless2-30-0223/74236/79

People are also reading…

North County Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gregory Martin (#5, F, Sr.)155-505-110
Haroon Memic (#22, G, Jr.)141-14-601
Jaylen Grant (#11, G, So.)124-40-24-60
David Uebari (#2, G, Sr.)102-42-300
Sam Reece (#4, G, So.)81-32-500
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News