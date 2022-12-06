Box: Bayless 59, North County Christian 29

|Final
|North County Christian
|29
|Bayless
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County Christian
|0-3
|0-0
|82/27
|177/59
|Bayless
|2-3
|0-0
|223/74
|236/79
|North County Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gregory Martin (#5, F, Sr.)
|15
|5-5
|0
|5-11
|0
|Haroon Memic (#22, G, Jr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-6
|0
|1
|Jaylen Grant (#11, G, So.)
|12
|4-4
|0-2
|4-6
|0
|David Uebari (#2, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|Sam Reece (#4, G, So.)
|8
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|0