Box: Bayless 62, Crystal City 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|18
|13
|12
|19
|62
|Crystal City
|6
|9
|13
|19
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|2-1
|0-0
|151/50
|150/50
|Crystal City
|0-1
|0-0
|47/16
|62/21
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Stacian Livingston (#3, Sr.)
|24
|10-15
|1-4
|1-3
|1
|Michael Moore (#1, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|0
|3-4
|2
|Jeremiah Strain (Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Cameron Gunter (#2, Sr.)
|6
|2-9
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Jordan Grant (#11, Jr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-2
|1-7
|4
|Inel Muratovic (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|5
|David Uebari (#10, So.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-4
|2
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Anderson (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|4
