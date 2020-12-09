 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 62, Crystal City 47
1234Final
Bayless1813121962
Crystal City69131947
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless2-10-0151/50150/50
Crystal City0-10-047/1662/21
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Stacian Livingston (#3, Sr.)2410-151-41-31
Michael Moore (#1, Sr.)114-703-42
Jeremiah Strain (Sr.)72-60-13-42
Cameron Gunter (#2, Sr.)62-90-22-24
Jordan Grant (#11, Jr.)61-41-21-74
Inel Muratovic (#24, Sr.)63-3005
David Uebari (#10, So.)20-302-42
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Anderson (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)9303-64
