Box: Bayless 63, Hancock 53
Box: Bayless 63, Hancock 53

1234Final
Bayless000063
Hancock000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless13-67-11045/55896/47
Hancock6-133-4902/471168/61
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Gunter (#2, Sr.)196-131-44-64
Jordan Grant (#11, Jr.)185-102-42-43
Stacian Livingston (#3, Sr.)132-112-83-71
Inel Muratovic (#24, Sr.)61-41-11-12
Jeremiah Strain (Sr.)42-30-100
David Uebari (#10, So.)301-100
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
