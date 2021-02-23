Box: Bayless 63, Hancock 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Hancock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|13-6
|7-1
|1045/55
|896/47
|Hancock
|6-13
|3-4
|902/47
|1168/61
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Gunter (#2, Sr.)
|19
|6-13
|1-4
|4-6
|4
|Jordan Grant (#11, Jr.)
|18
|5-10
|2-4
|2-4
|3
|Stacian Livingston (#3, Sr.)
|13
|2-11
|2-8
|3-7
|1
|Inel Muratovic (#24, Sr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|Jeremiah Strain (Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|David Uebari (#10, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0