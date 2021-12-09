 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Bayless 64, Gateway Science Academy 42
0 comments

Box: Bayless 64, Gateway Science Academy 42

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Bayless000064
Gateway Science Academy000042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless2-50-0269/38393/56
Gateway Science Academy0-40-0101/14259/37
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Grant (#11, Sr.)248-102-22-40
Romell Ellis (#12, Sr.)147-10000
Jaylen Grant (#2, Fr.)101-82-32-30
Sam Reece (#4, Fr.)701-24-60
David Uebari (#10, Jr.)41-10-22-20
Ben Chavez (#24, Fr.)30-11-100
Gregory Martin (#5, Jr.)21-3000
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News