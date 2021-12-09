Box: Bayless 64, Gateway Science Academy 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Gateway Science Academy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|2-5
|0-0
|269/38
|393/56
|Gateway Science Academy
|0-4
|0-0
|101/14
|259/37
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Grant (#11, Sr.)
|24
|8-10
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|Romell Ellis (#12, Sr.)
|14
|7-10
|0
|0
|0
|Jaylen Grant (#2, Fr.)
|10
|1-8
|2-3
|2-3
|0
|Sam Reece (#4, Fr.)
|7
|0
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|David Uebari (#10, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Ben Chavez (#24, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Gregory Martin (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
