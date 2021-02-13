Box: Bayless 64, McCluer South-Berkeley 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|13
|26
|15
|10
|64
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|12-5
|6-1
|942/55
|792/47
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|0-4
|0-3
|146/9
|246/14
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Grant (#11, Jr.)
|18
|6-7
|1-1
|3-4
|1
|Cameron Gunter (#2, Sr.)
|15
|5-12
|1-4
|2-7
|2
|Stacian Livingston (#3, Sr.)
|12
|4-10
|0-4
|4-5
|5
|Jeremiah Strain (Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|0-3
|3-4
|1
|Inel Muratovic (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0-4
|1
|Mason Shaver (#4, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jaylen Jahic (#14, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1