Box: Bayless 64, McCluer South-Berkeley 55
1234Final
Bayless1326151064
McCluer South-Berkeley000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless12-56-1942/55792/47
McCluer South-Berkeley0-40-3146/9246/14
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Grant (#11, Jr.)186-71-13-41
Cameron Gunter (#2, Sr.)155-121-42-72
Stacian Livingston (#3, Sr.)124-100-44-55
Jeremiah Strain (Sr.)93-40-33-41
Inel Muratovic (#24, Sr.)63-800-41
Mason Shaver (#4, Jr.)21-10-100
Jaylen Jahic (#14, So.)21-10-201
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
