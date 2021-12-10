Box: Bayless 74, North County Christian 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|North County Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|3-5
|0-0
|343/43
|430/54
|North County Christian
|5-4
|0-0
|416/52
|422/53
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Grant (#11, Sr.)
|22
|6-8
|3-5
|1-2
|0
|Romell Ellis (#12, Sr.)
|21
|8-10
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|David Uebari (#10, Jr.)
|9
|2-6
|0-1
|5-6
|0
|Sam Reece (#4, Fr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|0
|Gregory Martin (#5, Jr.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-3
|0
|Jaylen Grant (#2, Fr.)
|4
|0-1
|0-1
|4-6
|0
|Haroon Memic (#22, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Anel Lolic (#14, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)
|25
|7
|2
|5-7
|0
|JaHaad Willis (#24)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Quincy Lee (#12, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashten McBride-Williams (#41, C, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rondy (#32)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
