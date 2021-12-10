 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Bayless 74, North County Christian 37
0 comments

Box: Bayless 74, North County Christian 37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Bayless000074
North County Christian000037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless3-50-0343/43430/54
North County Christian5-40-0416/52422/53
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Grant (#11, Sr.)226-83-51-20
Romell Ellis (#12, Sr.)218-101-22-50
David Uebari (#10, Jr.)92-60-15-60
Sam Reece (#4, Fr.)81-42-200
Gregory Martin (#5, Jr.)52-501-30
Jaylen Grant (#2, Fr.)40-10-14-60
Haroon Memic (#22, So.)30-11-200
Anel Lolic (#14, Sr.)20-102-20
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)25725-70
JaHaad Willis (#24)42000
Quincy Lee (#12, SG, Jr.)21000
DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)21000
Ashten McBride-Williams (#41, C, Fr.)21000
Rondy (#32)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News