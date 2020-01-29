Box: Bayless 45, Crossroads College Prep 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Crossroads College Prep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|4-13
|2-5
|662/39
|904/53
|Crossroads College Prep
|1-13
|0-7
|472/28
|824/48
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|21
|8-13
|0
|5-7
|4
|Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)
|19
|8-13
|0-2
|3-5
|4
|Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)
|2
|1-8
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|4
|Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.