Box: Bayless 44, Crossroads College Prep 41
Box: Bayless 44, Crossroads College Prep 41

  • 0
1234Final
Bayless000044
Crossroads College Prep000041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless2-71-1331/37494/55
Crossroads College Prep1-60-2230/26398/44
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)16604-62
Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)147005
Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)8302-21
Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)42005
Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)1001-25
James Houston (#14, 5-8, G, Fr.)1001-23
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Boys Basketball

