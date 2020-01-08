Box: Bayless 44, Crossroads College Prep 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Crossroads College Prep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|2-7
|1-1
|331/37
|494/55
|Crossroads College Prep
|1-6
|0-2
|230/26
|398/44
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-6
|2
|Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|5
|Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
|James Houston (#14, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.