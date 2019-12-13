|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|21
|20
|12
|15
|68
|Gateway Science Academy
|16
|6
|7
|4
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|1-6
|0-0
|250/36
|375/54
|Gateway Science Academy
|0-6
|0-0
|267/38
|417/60
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|22
|9-14
|0
|4-5
|1
|Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|14
|7-9
|0
|0
|2
|Quentin Herndon (#14, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-6
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)
|8
|4-10
|0
|0
|3
|Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)
|8
|3-9
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|Jermiah Strain (5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-1
|0
|0
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.