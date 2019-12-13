Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Bayless2120121568
Gateway Science Academy1667433
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless1-60-0250/36375/54
Gateway Science Academy0-60-0267/38417/60
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)229-1404-51
Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)147-9002
Quentin Herndon (#14, 6-0, F, Sr.)94-60-11-21
Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)84-10003
Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)83-90-22-40
Jermiah Strain (5-8, G, Jr.)72-51-100
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.

