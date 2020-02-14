Box: Bayless 53, Medicine and Bioscience 43
Box: Bayless 53, Medicine and Bioscience 43

1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience41614943
Bayless1212191053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience3-91-2514/43668/56
Bayless5-172-8885/741187/99
Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)216-171-26-91
Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)125-80-42-33
Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)126-140-203
Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)63-700-30
Gregory Martin (#5, 5-8, G, Fr.)21-300-22
