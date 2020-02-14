Box: Bayless 53, Medicine and Bioscience 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|4
|16
|14
|9
|43
|Bayless
|12
|12
|19
|10
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|3-9
|1-2
|514/43
|668/56
|Bayless
|5-17
|2-8
|885/74
|1187/99
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|21
|6-17
|1-2
|6-9
|1
|Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)
|12
|5-8
|0-4
|2-3
|3
|Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)
|12
|6-14
|0-2
|0
|3
|Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-3
|0
|Gregory Martin (#5, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|2