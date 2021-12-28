Box: Beaumont United, Texas 67, CBC 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Beaumont United, Texas
|18
|16
|8
|25
|67
|CBC
|8
|13
|23
|15
|59
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Beaumont United, Texas
|2-0
|0-0
|133/66
|77/38
|CBC
|6-4
|0-0
|613/306
|604/302
|Beaumont United, Texas
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|CBC
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Robert Martin (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|23
|5-14
|4-9
|1-1
|3
|Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (#21, 6-5, Sr.)
|15
|3-6
|3-5
|0-1
|1
|John Bol (#11, 7-0, So.)
|12
|4-8
|0
|4-5
|4
|Kendal Huston (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|7
|0-1
|1-1
|4-4
|1
|Anthony Gause (#4, 6-1, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
