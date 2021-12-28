 Skip to main content
Box: Beaumont United, Texas 67, CBC 59
1234Final
Beaumont United, Texas181682567
CBC813231559
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Beaumont United, Texas2-00-0133/6677/38
CBC6-40-0613/306604/302
Beaumont United, Texas
Individual stats Have not been reported.
CBCPtsFG3FGFTFL
Robert Martin (#1, 6-0, Sr.)235-144-91-13
Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (#21, 6-5, Sr.)153-63-50-11
John Bol (#11, 7-0, So.)124-804-54
Kendal Huston (#22, 6-3, Sr.)70-11-14-41
Anthony Gause (#4, 6-1, So.)21-10-102
