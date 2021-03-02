 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Belleville East 47, Alton 37
0 comments

Box: Belleville East 47, Alton 37

  • 0
1234Final
Belleville East000047
Alton000037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East9-09-0484/54404/45
Alton0-90-9386/43555/62
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)171-62-79-133
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-3, G, So.)134-90-45-82
Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)102-61-33-71
Alan Mason (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)51-11-503
Chris Thomas (#13, 5-8, G, Sr.)20-10-12-20
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports