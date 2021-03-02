Box: Belleville East 47, Alton 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|9-0
|9-0
|484/54
|404/45
|Alton
|0-9
|0-9
|386/43
|555/62
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|17
|1-6
|2-7
|9-13
|3
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-3, G, So.)
|13
|4-9
|0-4
|5-8
|2
|Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-6
|1-3
|3-7
|1
|Alan Mason (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|3
|Chris Thomas (#13, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-2
|0