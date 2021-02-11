 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville East 48, Edwardsville 37
Box: Belleville East 48, Edwardsville 37

1234Final
Belleville East000048
Edwardsville000037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East2-02-0114/5794/47
Edwardsville2-12-1159/80139/70
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)151-71-510-152
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-3, G, So.)111-22-53-42
ZJ Hamilton (#25, 6-1, F, Sr.)93-403-73
Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)71-21-52-43
Alan Mason (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)63-40-203
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
