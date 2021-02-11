Box: Belleville East 48, Edwardsville 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Edwardsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
-
Columbia pulls away from Freeburg in fourth quarter
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|2-0
|2-0
|114/57
|94/47
|Edwardsville
|2-1
|2-1
|159/80
|139/70
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|15
|1-7
|1-5
|10-15
|2
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-3, G, So.)
|11
|1-2
|2-5
|3-4
|2
|ZJ Hamilton (#25, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|0
|3-7
|3
|Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-5
|2-4
|3
|Alan Mason (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.