Box: Belleville East 59, SLUH 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|5
|12
|4
|4
|25
|Belleville East
|13
|12
|24
|10
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|2-1
|0-0
|135/45
|145/48
|Belleville East
|3-0
|0-0
|193/64
|112/37
|SLUH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cayman Butler (#5, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Cal Kreuter (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Richard Phillips (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Aaron Walker Jr. (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Isom McCall (#1)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Zion Spencer (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jalen Jones (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-2
|0
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|2
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1