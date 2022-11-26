 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville East 59, SLUH 25

1234Final
SLUH5124425
Belleville East1312241059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH2-10-0135/45145/48
Belleville East3-00-0193/64112/37

SLUHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cayman Butler (#5, 6-8, F, Sr.)6111-20
Cal Kreuter (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)51101
Richard Phillips (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)42001
Aaron Walker Jr. (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)30100
Isom McCall (#1)30102
Zion Spencer (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)21000
Jalen Jones (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)2002-20
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)17332-20
Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)11403-42
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)114102
Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)7301-22
Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)63001
Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)42003
Jackson Muse (#13, 6-1, G, Sr.)30101
