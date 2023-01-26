 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville East 65, Granite City 57

  • 0
Final
Granite City57
Belleville East65
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City12-110-01070/471060/46
Belleville East21-35-21479/641180/51

Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)167-802-30
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)155-80-75-60
Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)143-32-32-50
Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)72-503-50
Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)63-4000
Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)52-30-21-40
T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)10-10-11-20
Jackson Muse (#13, 6-1, G, Sr.)1001-20
