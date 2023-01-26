Box: Belleville East 65, Granite City 57

|Final
|Granite City
|57
|Belleville East
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|12-11
|0-0
|1070/47
|1060/46
|Belleville East
|21-3
|5-2
|1479/64
|1180/51
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|16
|7-8
|0
|2-3
|0
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|15
|5-8
|0-7
|5-6
|0
|Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|14
|3-3
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|0
|3-5
|0
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0