Box: Belleville East 65, O'Fallon 52

  • 0
1234Final
Belleville East1713172065
O'Fallon15762452
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East2-00-0134/6787/44
O'Fallon1-10-0128/64104/52

Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)22435-53
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)18431-20
Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)9303-62
Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)8113-60
T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)42001
Savion Mitchell (#12, 6-5, G/F, So.)21000
Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)2002-25
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)14413-44
Will Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)12222-23
Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)102203
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)10311-43
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)6104-43
