Box: Belleville East 65, O'Fallon 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|17
|13
|17
|20
|65
|O'Fallon
|15
|7
|6
|24
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|2-0
|0-0
|134/67
|87/44
|O'Fallon
|1-1
|0-0
|128/64
|104/52
People are also reading…
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|22
|4
|3
|5-5
|3
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|18
|4
|3
|1-2
|0
|Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|2
|Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-6
|0
|T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Savion Mitchell (#12, 6-5, G/F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|5
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|4
|Will Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|3
|Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-4
|3
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|3