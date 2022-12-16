Box: Belleville East 66, Alton 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Belleville East
|23
|15
|20
|8
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|1-7
|0-4
|385/48
|527/66
|Belleville East
|9-0
|3-0
|566/71
|406/51
People are also reading…
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|20
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|1
|T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|1
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Jeremiah Conway (#20, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Christian Jenkins (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1