Box: Belleville East 66, Alton 31

1234Final
Alton000031
Belleville East231520866
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton1-70-4385/48527/66
Belleville East9-03-0566/71406/51

Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)207200
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)10402-22
Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)84002
Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)7203-41
T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)6111-11
Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)5201-11
Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)4102-23
Jeremiah Conway (#20, 6-0, G, So.)3101-10
Christian Jenkins (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)30101
