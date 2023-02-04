|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Springfield Lanphier
|4
|15
|7
|7
|33
|Belleville East
|27
|15
|16
|8
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Springfield Lanphier
|2-1
|0-0
|152/51
|166/55
|Belleville East
|23-4
|5-3
|1673/558
|1325/442
People are also reading…
|Springfield Lanphier
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|22
|4-11
|4-10
|2-2
|1
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|9
|3-9
|1-3
|0
|1
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-1
|0
|T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-2
|0
|4-4
|0
|Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|Savion Mitchell (#12, 6-5, G/F, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Christian Jenkins (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|Kaleel Waller (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|3