|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|16-15
|0-0
|1392/45
|1464/47
|Belleville East
|26-6
|7-5
|1967/63
|1575/51
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|27
|5-9
|5-10
|2-4
|0
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|16
|5-5
|2-4
|0
|0
|Christian Jenkins (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0
|2-4
|0
|T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|0
|3-3
|0
|Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Alex Jackson (#15, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-4
|0
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0