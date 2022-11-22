Box: Belleville East 69, Lift For Life 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|8
|9
|11
|7
|35
|Belleville East
|19
|21
|21
|8
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|0-1
|0-0
|35/35
|69/69
|Belleville East
|1-0
|0-0
|69/69
|35/35
People are also reading…
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, SF, Jr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|3
|O'Mariyon Grissom (#4, SG, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|3
|Stevie Winston (#1, PF, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|1
|Raheem Tambadou (#10, SG, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|1
|Jordan Reed (#23, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|26
|4
|6
|0-1
|2
|Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-1
|0
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Savion Mitchell (#12, 6-5, G/F, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|1