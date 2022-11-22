 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville East 69, Lift For Life 35

1234Final
Lift For Life8911735
Belleville East192121869
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life0-10-035/3569/69
Belleville East1-00-069/6935/35

Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)7203-42
Lajuan Johnson (#15, SF, Jr.)7105-63
O'Mariyon Grissom (#4, SG, So.)7203-43
Stevie Winston (#1, PF, Sr.)7203-61
Raheem Tambadou (#10, SG, Jr.)5110-11
Jordan Reed (#23, PG, Fr.)21000
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)26460-12
Mason Mosley (#10, 5-10, PG, Sr.)10220-10
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)84001
T'Jae Montgomery (5-9, G, Sr.)72101
Savion Mitchell (#12, 6-5, G/F, So.)72100
Darien Singleton (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)6111-23
Jackson Muse (#13, 6-1, G, Sr.)5103-31
