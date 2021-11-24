 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville East 72, DuBourg 64
12345Final
DuBourg0000064
Belleville East0000072
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg0-10-064/6472/72
Belleville East1-00-072/7264/64
DuBourgPtsFG3FGFTFL
LeMond Shaw (#6, Sr.)207202
Eddie Weekly (#10, Sr.)16240-15
Dampier Evans (#15, Sr.)14413-44
Newcombe (#22)90303
Kevin Henson (#3, So.)5201-31
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)34944-41
Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)123200
T'Jae Montgomery (#4, 5-10, Jr.)93101
Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)8302-30
Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)6202-24
Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)21002
Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)1001-20
