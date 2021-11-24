Box: Belleville East 72, DuBourg 64

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|DuBourg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|DuBourg
|0-1
|0-0
|64/64
|72/72
|Belleville East
|1-0
|0-0
|72/72
|64/64
|DuBourg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|LeMond Shaw (#6, Sr.)
|20
|7
|2
|0
|2
|Eddie Weekly (#10, Sr.)
|16
|2
|4
|0-1
|5
|Dampier Evans (#15, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|4
|Newcombe (#22)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Kevin Henson (#3, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|1
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)
|34
|9
|4
|4-4
|1
|Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|T'Jae Montgomery (#4, 5-10, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|0
|Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
