Box: Belleville East 80, Hazelwood East 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|22
|25
|21
|12
|80
|Hazelwood East
|11
|8
|5
|4
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|2-1
|0-0
|227/76
|174/58
|Hazelwood East
|1-2
|0-0
|101/34
|184/61
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)
|22
|6
|3
|1-1
|1
|Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 5-11, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Kaleel Waller (#5, 5-1)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T'Jae Montgomery (#4, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Anthony Cunningham (#15, 6-5, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2