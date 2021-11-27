 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville East 80, Hazelwood East 28
Box: Belleville East 80, Hazelwood East 28

1234Final
Belleville East2225211280
Hazelwood East1185428
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East2-10-0227/76174/58
Hazelwood East1-20-0101/34184/61
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)22631-11
Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)114101
Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)105001
Jordan Lacey (#23, 5-11, So.)93102
Kaleel Waller (#5, 5-1)84001
Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)6300-10
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4)63000
Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)21002
Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)21000
T'Jae Montgomery (#4, 5-10, Jr.)2002-20
Anthony Cunningham (#15, 6-5, Jr.)2100-22
Hazelwood EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Semaj Jacobs (#25, 6-3, Jr.)10500-12
Brian Lee (#30, 5-9, Fr.)6300-20
Niquerion Ousley (#5, 5-9, Sr.)42000
Jaylen Brown (#1, 5-9, Jr.)30100
Montez Ackers (#40, Fr.)21004
Bryson Huntspon (#35, 6-4, Jr.)2002-22
Malcom Wisham (#15, 5-11, Jr.)1001-22
