|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|20
|16
|18
|9
|63
|Cahokia
|3
|20
|4
|7
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|4-1
|0-0
|364/73
|182/36
|Cahokia
|0-5
|0-1
|231/46
|302/60
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|18
|7
|1
|1-3
|3
|Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-4, G, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-4
|0
|Ryan Stevenson (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Jordan Pickett (#5, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Alan Mason (#33, 6-2, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|0
|Zion Thomas (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Eric Wade (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|1
|Marlon Stacker (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Georvis Thomas (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cahokia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Quinton Jones
|13
|1-5
|3-5
|2-2
|2
|Isaiah Sanders (#2)
|6
|2-2
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Blake Giles (#10)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jimeque Harvey (#1)
|3
|0-2
|1-8
|0
|1
|Omarion Lewis (#24, Fr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Steve McCall (#4)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|Chris Bradley (#11)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-1
|1
|Antwan Baker (#3)
|1
|0-7
|0-1
|1-2
|1