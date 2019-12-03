Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Belleville East201618963
Cahokia3204734
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East4-10-0364/73182/36
Cahokia0-50-1231/46302/60
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)18711-33
Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-4, G, So.)8204-40
Ryan Stevenson (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)60201
Jordan Pickett (#5, 6-1, G, Fr.)60203
Alan Mason (#33, 6-2, G, So.)60201
Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)5103-50
Zion Thomas (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)42002
Eric Wade (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)4102-31
Marlon Stacker (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)42002
Georvis Thomas (#11, 6-0, G, So.)21000
CahokiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Quinton Jones131-53-52-22
Isaiah Sanders (#2)62-20-12-23
Blake Giles (#10)42-30-100
Jimeque Harvey (#1)30-21-801
Omarion Lewis (#24, Fr.)31-101-23
Steve McCall (#4)21-10-103
Chris Bradley (#11)21-400-11
Antwan Baker (#3)10-70-11-21

