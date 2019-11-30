Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Belleville East000070
Chicago Carver000016
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East3-10-0301/75148/37
Chicago Carver0-30-0100/25192/48
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-4, G, So.)124-61-31-10
Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)114-51-101
Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)84-40-300
Eric Wade (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)63-3000
Alan Mason (#33, 6-2, G, So.)61-21-31-20
Jordan Pickett (#5, 6-1, G, Fr.)51-21-201
Georvis Thomas (#11, 6-0, G, So.)51-21-201
Zion Thomas (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)51-11-100
Marlon Stacker (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)42-3000
Ryan Stevenson (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)30-11-300
ZJ Hamilton (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)31-20-11-10
Jordan Wade (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)20-102-41
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

