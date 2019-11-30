|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Chicago Carver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|3-1
|0-0
|301/75
|148/37
|Chicago Carver
|0-3
|0-0
|100/25
|192/48
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-4, G, So.)
|12
|4-6
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-5
|1-1
|0
|1
|Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|Eric Wade (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Alan Mason (#33, 6-2, G, So.)
|6
|1-2
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Jordan Pickett (#5, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|Georvis Thomas (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|Zion Thomas (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Marlon Stacker (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Stevenson (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|ZJ Hamilton (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|Jordan Wade (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.