Box: Belleville East 63, Decatur MacArthur 57
Box: Belleville East 63, Decatur MacArthur 57

1234Final
Decatur MacArthur1214181357
Belleville East1511181963
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Decatur MacArthur0-10-057/5763/63
Belleville East6-41-3609/609456/456
Decatur MacArthur
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-4, G, So.)224-112-28-103
Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)155-71-22-24
Eric Wade (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)125-1202-32
Jordan Pickett (#5, 6-1, G, Fr.)63-70-104
Ryan Stevenson (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)62-702-42
Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)20-20-12-52
