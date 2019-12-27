Box: Belleville East 63, Decatur MacArthur 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Decatur MacArthur
|12
|14
|18
|13
|57
|Belleville East
|15
|11
|18
|19
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Decatur MacArthur
|0-1
|0-0
|57/57
|63/63
|Belleville East
|6-4
|1-3
|609/609
|456/456
|Decatur MacArthur
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-4, G, So.)
|22
|4-11
|2-2
|8-10
|3
|Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|15
|5-7
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|Eric Wade (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-12
|0
|2-3
|2
|Jordan Pickett (#5, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-1
|0
|4
|Ryan Stevenson (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-7
|0
|2-4
|2
|Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-2
|0-1
|2-5
|2