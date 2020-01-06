Box: Belleville East 60, Madison, Illinois 29
1234Final
Madison, Illinois1335829
Belleville East22824660
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Madison, Illinois9-72-0875/55889/56
Belleville East10-52-3863/54653/41
Madison, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-4, G, So.)162-22-36-63
Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)111-62-23-44
Eric Wade (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)105-6002
Jordan Pickett (#5, 6-1, G, Fr.)81-52-401
Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)83-60-12-42
Marlon Stacker (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)31-20-11-20
Jordan Wade (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-4000
Zion Thomas (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)21-200-10
