Box: Belleville East 60, Madison, Illinois 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Madison, Illinois
|13
|3
|5
|8
|29
|Belleville East
|22
|8
|24
|6
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Madison, Illinois
|9-7
|2-0
|875/55
|889/56
|Belleville East
|10-5
|2-3
|863/54
|653/41
|Madison, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-4, G, So.)
|16
|2-2
|2-3
|6-6
|3
|Ethyn Brown (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|11
|1-6
|2-2
|3-4
|4
|Eric Wade (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-6
|0
|0
|2
|Jordan Pickett (#5, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-5
|2-4
|0
|1
|Bryson Ivy (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|Marlon Stacker (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Jordan Wade (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Zion Thomas (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|0