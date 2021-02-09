Box: Belleville West 56, Collinsville 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|6
|15
|16
|19
|56
|Collinsville
|4
|18
|5
|19
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|1-1
|1-1
|105/52
|105/52
|Collinsville
|1-1
|1-1
|107/54
|96/48
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ty Lampley (#22, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|17
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|15
|5
|0
|5-6
|4
|J'luan Patterson (#10, 6-2, G/F, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-5
|0
|Dwight Newsome Jr. (#14, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Javieon Wallace (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ruben Howell IV (#35, 6-3, F/C, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
