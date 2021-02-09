 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville West 56, Collinsville 46
Box: Belleville West 56, Collinsville 46

1234Final
Belleville West615161956
Collinsville41851946
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West1-11-1105/52105/52
Collinsville1-11-1107/5496/48
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ty Lampley (#22, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)174302
Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)15505-64
J'luan Patterson (#10, 6-2, G/F, Sr.)12313-50
Dwight Newsome Jr. (#14, 6-3, G, Sr.)81201
Javieon Wallace (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)30100
Ruben Howell IV (#35, 6-3, F/C, Sr.)1001-22
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
