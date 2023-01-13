 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville West 56, O'Fallon 49

1234Final
O'Fallon612201149
Belleville West919151356
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon14-57-11070/56936/49
Belleville West7-102-5890/47925/49

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)156104
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)13503-43
Isaiah Camper (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)111302
Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)6300-12
Tre Gilliam (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)21000
Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)21002
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)17612-21
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)102200
Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)8302-22
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)8113-42
Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)51103
Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)4102-31
Nicholas Hankins Jr. (#11, 5-11, G, Fr.)21000
Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)21002
