Box: Belleville West 56, O'Fallon 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|6
|12
|20
|11
|49
|Belleville West
|9
|19
|15
|13
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|14-5
|7-1
|1070/56
|936/49
|Belleville West
|7-10
|2-5
|890/47
|925/49
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|4
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|3
|Isaiah Camper (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Tre Gilliam (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-2
|1
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|2
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|2
|Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|1
|Nicholas Hankins Jr. (#11, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2