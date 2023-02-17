|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|9
|14
|13
|21
|57
|Edwardsville
|5
|9
|9
|22
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|14-15
|4-8
|1585/55
|1599/55
|Edwardsville
|20-10
|7-5
|1582/55
|1343/46
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-4
|1
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-4
|1
|Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-4
|3
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|3
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.