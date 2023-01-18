 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville West 58, Hazelwood Central 48

1234Final
Belleville West159151958
Hazelwood Central15832248
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West9-102-51014/531032/54
Hazelwood Central6-60-2652/34618/33

Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)19523-33
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)11123-41
Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)10122-20
Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)7112-22
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)63001
Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)3101-12
Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)2002-31
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
