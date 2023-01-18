Box: Belleville West 58, Hazelwood Central 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|15
|9
|15
|19
|58
|Hazelwood Central
|15
|8
|3
|22
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|9-10
|2-5
|1014/53
|1032/54
|Hazelwood Central
|6-6
|0-2
|652/34
|618/33
People are also reading…
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|19
|5
|2
|3-3
|3
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|1
|Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|0
|Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|2
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|2
|Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.