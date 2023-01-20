 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville West 58, Lift For Life 42

1234Final
Belleville West129152258
Lift For Life810101442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West10-102-51072/541074/54
Lift For Life8-60-0673/34690/34

Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)140-24-52-22
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)143-62-32-22
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)135-111-30-20
Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)63-30-200
Nicholas Hankins Jr. (#11, 5-11, G, Fr.)42-2000
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)42-60-10-22
Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)31-20-21-14
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
