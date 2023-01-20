Box: Belleville West 58, Lift For Life 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|12
|9
|15
|22
|58
|Lift For Life
|8
|10
|10
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|10-10
|2-5
|1072/54
|1074/54
|Lift For Life
|8-6
|0-0
|673/34
|690/34
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|14
|0-2
|4-5
|2-2
|2
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|14
|3-6
|2-3
|2-2
|2
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|13
|5-11
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|Nicholas Hankins Jr. (#11, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-1
|4
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.