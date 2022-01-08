 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville West 62, Mater Dei 61
1234Final
Mater Dei2413111361
Belleville West1414171762
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei10-70-0871/51790/46
Belleville West5-100-5801/47928/55
Mater DeiPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Patton (#32, 5-11, Sr.)26544-51
Dalton Markus (#40, 6-4, Jr.)13510-22
Cameron Haag (#4, 6-0, Sr.)90300
Drake Wagner (#12, 5-10)60200
Jayce Napovanice (#10, 6-0, Sr.)5201-12
Landon Albers (#11, 6-3, Sr.)21002
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)165201
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)156104
Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)13510-22
Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)8302-41
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)84001
William Brown Jr. (#15, 6-2, G, So.)2002-41
