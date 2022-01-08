Box: Belleville West 62, Mater Dei 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|24
|13
|11
|13
|61
|Belleville West
|14
|14
|17
|17
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|10-7
|0-0
|871/51
|790/46
|Belleville West
|5-10
|0-5
|801/47
|928/55
|Mater Dei
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Patton (#32, 5-11, Sr.)
|26
|5
|4
|4-5
|1
|Dalton Markus (#40, 6-4, Jr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-2
|2
|Cameron Haag (#4, 6-0, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Drake Wagner (#12, 5-10)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Jayce Napovanice (#10, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Landon Albers (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|1
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|4
|Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-2
|2
|Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|William Brown Jr. (#15, 6-2, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|1
