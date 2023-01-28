 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville West 63, Metro-East Lutheran 35

1234Final
Belleville West221914863
Metro-East Lutheran9107935
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West11-122-61247/541237/54
Metro-East Lutheran4-152-4822/361179/51

Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)18704-41
Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)15512-41
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)11312-22
Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)9401-20
Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)42001
Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)42002
D'Quan Shaw (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)21001
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
