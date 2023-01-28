Box: Belleville West 63, Metro-East Lutheran 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|22
|19
|14
|8
|63
|Metro-East Lutheran
|9
|10
|7
|9
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|11-12
|2-6
|1247/54
|1237/54
|Metro-East Lutheran
|4-15
|2-4
|822/36
|1179/51
People are also reading…
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-4
|1
|Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-4
|1
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|2
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|D'Quan Shaw (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.