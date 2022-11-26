Box: Belleville West 63, Mount Zion 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Zion
|17
|11
|14
|20
|62
|Belleville West
|13
|12
|17
|21
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Zion
|3-1
|0-0
|232/58
|185/46
|Belleville West
|4-0
|0-0
|246/62
|211/53
|Mount Zion
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|20
|7-9
|2-3
|0-1
|4
|Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|15
|3-9
|3-7
|0
|2
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|10
|4-8
|0-2
|2-3
|1
|Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|D'Quan Shaw (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2