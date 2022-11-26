 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Belleville West 63, Mount Zion 62

1234Final
Mount Zion1711142062
Belleville West1312172163
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Zion3-10-0232/58185/46
Belleville West4-00-0246/62211/53

Mount Zion
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)207-92-30-14
Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)153-93-702
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)104-80-22-31
Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)93-41-30-13
Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)71-31-12-21
D'Quan Shaw (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)2002-22
