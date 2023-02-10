|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|15
|8
|17
|25
|65
|Alton
|12
|16
|10
|7
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|13-14
|3-7
|1482/55
|Alton
|5-22
|0-11
|1275/47
|1597/59
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|25
|7
|2
|5-6
|2
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|0
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Jarius Winters Jr. (6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.