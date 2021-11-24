Box: Belleville West 70, Sacred Heart-Griffin 66

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|14
|16
|12
|28
|70
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|25
|6
|18
|17
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|2-0
|0-0
|137/68
|66/33
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|0-2
|0-0
|122/61
|137/68
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-4
|1
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-2
|3
|Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-5
|2
|Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|2
|D'Quan Shaw (#14, 6-3, F)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Darvin Morris (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zach Hawkinson (#21)
|27
|11
|1
|2-4
|4
|Mike Utinske (#22)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|0
|Bryce Musgrave (#10)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Will Hamilton (#23)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jamarian Bardwell (#4)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|4
|Tony Kamgaing (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Cal Johnson (#13)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
