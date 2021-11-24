 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville West 70, Sacred Heart-Griffin 66
1234Final
Belleville West1416122870
Sacred Heart-Griffin256181766
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West2-00-0137/6866/33
Sacred Heart-Griffin0-20-0122/61137/68
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)17612-41
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)16422-23
Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)10304-52
Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)6300-22
D'Quan Shaw (#14, 6-3, F)63000
Darvin Morris (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)60201
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)51101
Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)4102-21
Sacred Heart-GriffinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zach Hawkinson (#21)271112-44
Mike Utinske (#22)16702-20
Bryce Musgrave (#10)9121-20
Will Hamilton (#23)51103
Jamarian Bardwell (#4)5012-24
Tony Kamgaing (#12)2100-21
Cal Johnson (#13)21002
