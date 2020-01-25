Box: Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34
1234Final
Belleville West1211101649
Champaign Central51431234
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West10-92-4958/50903/48
Champaign Central5-40-0492/26440/23
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)15603-73
Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)102202
D.J. Newsome (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)8211-11
Deonte Wright (#20, 6-5, F, Sr.)5201-21
Ruben Howell (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)42004
Javieon Wallace (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)4004-40
J'luan Patterson (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)21001
Tommy Grafe (#30, 6-3, F, Jr.)1001-22
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
