Box: Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|12
|11
|10
|16
|49
|Champaign Central
|5
|14
|3
|12
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|10-9
|2-4
|958/50
|903/48
|Champaign Central
|5-4
|0-0
|492/26
|440/23
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-7
|3
|Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|D.J. Newsome (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|1
|Deonte Wright (#20, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Ruben Howell (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Javieon Wallace (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|0
|J'luan Patterson (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tommy Grafe (#30, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.