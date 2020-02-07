Box: Belleville West 41, O'Fallon 39
0 comments

Box: Belleville West 41, O'Fallon 39

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Belleville West121361041
O'Fallon106111239
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West11-103-51043/50999/48
O'Fallon18-56-21298/621089/52
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Javieon Wallace (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)123201
Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)12404-54
Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)63000
Ty Lampley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)63004
Keli'i Price (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)42003
Tommy Grafe (#30, 6-3, F, Jr.)1001-22
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)9303-71
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)9212-23
Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)8400-23
Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)51101
Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)5201-52
Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)30100
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports