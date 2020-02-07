Box: Belleville West 41, O'Fallon 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|12
|13
|6
|10
|41
|O'Fallon
|10
|6
|11
|12
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|11-10
|3-5
|1043/50
|999/48
|O'Fallon
|18-5
|6-2
|1298/62
|1089/52
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Javieon Wallace (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|4
|Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ty Lampley (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Keli'i Price (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Tommy Grafe (#30, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)
|9
|3
|0
|3-7
|1
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|3
|Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|3
|Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-5
|2
|Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0