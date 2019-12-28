Box: Belleville West 50, Romeoville 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Romeoville
|4
|14
|7
|5
|30
|Belleville West
|8
|16
|15
|11
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Romeoville
|2-2
|0-0
|220/55
|235/59
|Belleville West
|6-6
|1-2
|588/147
|554/138
|Romeoville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-8
|1
|Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-3
|1
|Deonte Wright (#20, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Keli'i Price (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Jadin Brazil (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J'luan Patterson (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.J. Newsome (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Ruben Howell (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4