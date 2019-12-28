Box: Belleville West 50, Romeoville 30
1234Final
Romeoville4147530
Belleville West816151150
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Romeoville2-20-0220/55235/59
Belleville West6-61-2588/147554/138
Romeoville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)16604-81
Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)11123-31
Deonte Wright (#20, 6-5, F, Sr.)84002
Keli'i Price (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)60201
Jadin Brazil (#21, 5-11, G, So.)42001
J'luan Patterson (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)21000
D.J. Newsome (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)2002-20
Ruben Howell (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)1001-24
