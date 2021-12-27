Box: Benton, Illinois 50, Greenville 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenville
|10
|7
|12
|17
|46
|Benton, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville
|5-5
|2-0
|523/52
|475/48
|Benton, Illinois
|1-0
|0-0
|50/5
|46/5
|Greenville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton McCullough (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|6-10
|1-6
|0
|2
|Jack Schaufelberger (#34, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|13
|2-4
|3-5
|0
|1
|Kaleb Gardner (#32, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|Tyson Ackerman (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|0
|Jaylon Betts (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|4
|Carter Snow (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Greenville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
