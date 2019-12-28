Box: Benton, Illinois 55, Roxana 54

|1
|Final
|Roxana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Benton, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roxana
|9-5
|2-0
|832/59
|706/50
|Benton, Illinois
|3-1
|0-0
|195/14
|176/13
|Roxana
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gavin Huffman (#23, 6-2, Jr.)
|23
|7-10
|3-9
|0-2
|2
|Jacob Golenor (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|16
|0
|5
|1-3
|2
|Parris White (#15, 5-11, Jr.)
|10
|4-4
|0
|2-6
|3
|Andrew Beckman (#1, 5-11, Jr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-2
|1-6
|4
|Austin Martin (#21, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Roxana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.