Box: Benton, Illinois 55, Roxana 54
Box: Benton, Illinois 55, Roxana 54

1234Final
Roxana000054
Benton, Illinois000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana9-52-0832/59706/50
Benton, Illinois3-10-0195/14176/13
RoxanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gavin Huffman (#23, 6-2, Jr.)237-103-90-22
Jacob Golenor (#22, 6-3, Sr.)16051-32
Parris White (#15, 5-11, Jr.)104-402-63
Andrew Beckman (#1, 5-11, Jr.)31-30-21-64
Austin Martin (#21, 5-11, Jr.)21-1001
Roxana
Individual stats Have not been reported.
